Hardyston authorizes purchase of new fire truck

The Hardyston Township Council on Nov. 18 approved the purchase of a new Rosenbauer Commander pumper fire truck.

Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer, township manager, said it will replace the 1998 tanker truck, known as Tanker 11, that currently serves the Company #1 firehouse in Stockholm.

The new truck will include 1,900 feet of hose, a 3,000-gallon water storage tank, a 1,500-gallons-per-minute pump, storage for equipment and tools, and LED lighting.

Piccolo-Kaufer said the funding to buy the truck was approved as part of the township’s 2018 Capital Plan for Roads and Equipment. It will be purchased through the Houston Galveston Area Council Purchasing Cooperative.

“It will take approximately 12 to 15 months for the truck to be built,” she said, “and the township anticipates delivery of the new truck in early 2022.”