Hamburg School celebrates ‘The Week of the Young Child’

Hamburg. The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the world’s largest early childhood education association. Hamburg School will participate through a series of fun activities.

All Hamburg School families are invited to attend a kick-off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, on the school playground.

The mayor will read a proclamation at the kick-off stating that April 2-8, 2022, is the Week of the Young Child in the borough of Hamburg, to recognize and support the needs of young children in town.