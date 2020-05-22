Hamburg man dies in collision with box truck

A 70-year-old Hamburg man was pronounced dead at scene of a two-vehicle collision this morning on State Highway 23 in Franklin, near the Irish Cottage Inn.

The Franklin Borough Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 6:07 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a box truck was traveling north on State Highway 23 when a pickup truck exited the Irish Cottage Inn parking lot and appeared to make a left onto State Highway 23 south. The box truck subsequently struck the pickup, causing a right-angle collision.

After the initial collision, the pickup truck struck several road signs as it left the roadway as a result of the impact.The sole occupant of the box truck was the driver, a 26-year-old man from Quarryville, Pa., who was uninjured. The Hamburg man who died was the sole occupant of the pickup.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fatal collision.The southbound lane of State Highway 23 was closed for several hours during the investigation with traffic diverted to Hardystonville Road. The New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and The Sussex County Prosecutors Office are assisting in the investigation.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Franklin Borough Fire Department, Hamburg Borough Fire Department, and Hamburg Borough Police Department and the Saint Clare's Paramedics.

No criminal complaints or summonses have been issued at this time as the collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Franklin Borough Police Detective Bureau at 973-827-7700, ext. 237 or 231.