Preschool families, teachers, and the administration of the Franklin Borough school gathered via Zoom for a pajama party recently. Everyone had a blast dancing and listening to bedtime stories. J.R. Giacchi, the school superintendent, read the story "Good Night Moon" while families listened from home with their favorite stuffed animal and a snack. The school is making every effort to connect with families in fun and meaningful ways during the school closure caused by COVID-19.