Dog of the Week

Meet Perla Rico from Eleventh Hour Rescue. Perla is an adorable Cane Corso/Mastiff mix who is about 3 years old. She is a big girl at almost 80 pounds, but she is sweet, gentle and very affectionate. Perla came all the way from Puerto Rico to find her forever home. She loves everyone she meets and rides nicely in a car. Perla gets along well with other dogs and even likes cats. She is very eager to please and would make a wonderful addition to your family. To read more about Perla Rico, to complete an application for her, or to see all of the adoptable pets, visit: www.ehrdogs.org or call 973-664-0865.