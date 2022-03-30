Does your dog have what it takes to be a BARK Ranger?

You’ve heard of park rangers. Now, meet some BARK Rangers. Does your dog have what it takes? Come out to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area’s “Pop-Up for Pups” on Wednesday, April 20, to find out. Visit Park Headquarters, 1978 River Road, Bushkill, anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. to learn all the BARK rules and be sworn in as an official Delaware Water Gap BARK Ranger. Pups must be on a six-foot or shorter leash and be friendly with other dogs. The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area welcomes pets. If you are planning to bring a furry family member on your trip, make sure to “bone” up on The BARK Ranger Rules (please see sidebar). BARK Rangers follows the rules in all areas of the park, including Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Middle Delaware National Scenic and Recreational River, and Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

THE BARK RANGER RULES

B = Bag Your Pet’s Waste

Collect and dispose of all pet waste. Carry pet waste off the trail and don’t leave it in the woods. Public waste receptacles are located throughout the park.

Dog feces are not a natural fertilizer. Dogs can carry disease such as parvovirus, giardia and roundworms into the park’s wildlife populations. Water sources may also be polluted by dog feces which can be harmful to the park’s many different ecosystems.

A = Always Wear A Leash

Dogs must be restrained on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Retractable leashes extended beyond this limit are prohibited.

Unleashed dogs can get lost, cause stress or injury to wildlife and are more likely to have dangerous encounters with animals such as bears or bobcats.

Not everyone is a dog person, no matter how friendly and well-behaved your dog may be. Many people, especially children, are frightened by dogs, even small ones. Leashes also protect the experience of other visitors who may be allergic.

Unfamiliar sights, sounds, and smells can disturb even the calmest, friendliest, and best-trained dog, causing them to behave unpredictably or bark excessively.

R = Respect Wildlife

Dogs can chase and threaten wildlife, scaring birds and other animals away from nesting, feeding, and resting sites.

The scent left behind by a dog can signal the presence of a predator, disrupting or altering the behavior of park wildlife. Small animals may hide in their burrow the entire day after smelling a dog and may not venture out to feed.

Keep your dog at a respectful distance from any animals you may encounter. Always stay at least 100 yards away from bears and 50 yards from other wildlife.

K = Know Where You Can Go

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area has a few locations where pets can not go:

All watercraft launch locations, except when launching and retrieving vessels or when accessing the McDade Trail

Dingmans Falls Visitor Center and Recreation Site, including the boardwalk trail

George W. Childs Park (closed until further notice)

Kittatinny Point Picnic Area

Rivers Bend Group Campsite

Turtle Beach, Smithfield Beach and Milford Beach (between Memorial Day and Labor Day)

Valley View Group Campsite (closed until further notice)