Dean’s List Stars

Academic honors. The following local students were named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at their respective colleges and universities:
Saint Michael’s College
● Margaret Wilk, Hamburg (first year accounting major and a graduate of Pope John XXIII Regional High School)
● Ryan Coulther, Sussex (junior business administration/accounting major and graduate of Vernon Township High School)
Norwich University
● Molly Frances Van Stone, Branchville
● David Jacob McQuillan, Glenwood
● Warren Matthew Lynch, Sussex
● Christopher T. Dickinson, Newton
Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 are awarded President’s List honors.
Florida Institute of Technology
● Ralph Rocco of Lake Hopatcong
● Lillian Rutherford of Newton
To be included on the Dean’s List at Florida Tech, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.