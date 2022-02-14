Dean’s List Stars

Academic honors. The following local students were named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at their respective colleges and universities:

Saint Michael’s College

● Margaret Wilk, Hamburg (first year accounting major and a graduate of Pope John XXIII Regional High School)

● Ryan Coulther, Sussex (junior business administration/accounting major and graduate of Vernon Township High School)

Norwich University

● Molly Frances Van Stone, Branchville

● David Jacob McQuillan, Glenwood

● Warren Matthew Lynch, Sussex

● Christopher T. Dickinson, Newton

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of 4.0 are awarded President’s List honors.

Florida Institute of Technology

● Ralph Rocco of Lake Hopatcong

● Lillian Rutherford of Newton

To be included on the Dean’s List at Florida Tech, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.