Community Survey: COVID-19 infections and reactions

While most recover within a few weeks, some people infected with COVID-19 end up becoming “long haulers,” who experience new, returning, or ongoing symptoms four or more weeks after being infected.

Studies show that anywhere from 5% to 30% of individuals who contract Covid-19 end up with “post-Covid conditions,” also known as “long Covid.” There are over a dozen symptoms, ranging from brain fog, to trouble breathing, to heart palpitations.

