Commissioners make appointments to college board of trustees

Newton. The Sussex County Commissioners on Oct. 13 made two appointments to the Sussex County Community College Board of Trustees.

The commissioners appointed John Santillo and reappointed David Castner to the board. The search committee needed to replace one trustee as Rachel Geraci came to the end of her term.

Both terms will run through Oct. 31, 2025.

Santillo said he is retiring in the fall and applied to be a trustee as a way to “give back to the community.”

He has 45 years of experience in the defense industry. He said in his application letter he would use his experience to “augment SCCC goals with a prospective from an industry that is not well understood. My goal is to enhance and grow the current curriculum and strengthen the position of SCCC in the community and across the state.”

Castner, who will begin another term on the board of trustees, has 30 years of experience in the HVAC and industrial sheet metal field.

The commissioners also appointed John Casciano to the college’s search commission for a term scheduled to end Dec. 31.