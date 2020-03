Franklin Presbyterian Church will hold a fish or chicken & chips dinner, catered by Tastefully British, on Saturday, March 21 from 5- 6:30 p.m. at the church at 11-13 Main Street, Franklin. Dinner includes homemade desserts and beverage. Eat-in or take-outs available at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $5 for children. No tickets will be sold at the door. For tickets and more information call the church office 973-827-6444.