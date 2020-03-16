Center for Prevention cancels events

To continue to meet the needs of our recovery community while also being mindful of the current health concerns,

The Center for Prevention and Counseling has canceled all Recovery Center meetings and events until further notice.

This includes the following:

Drop-in for Recovery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Newton, Hopatcong and Vernon

All Recovery on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

S.M.A.R.T. Recovery on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

S.M.A.R.T. Recovery Family & Friends on Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Families Anonymous on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Parents Helping Parents on the 3rd Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Yoga on Saturday, March 21st at noon

Raising Recovery on Saturday, March 28th at 11 a.m.

However, to keep recovery a priority the center has posted on its website several resources you may find helpful with online recovery support which includes podcasts, online meeting options and apps.