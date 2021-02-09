Byram teachers receive distinguished honors

The Byram Township Board of Education has selected the district’s recipients for distinguished honors.

Ms. Emily Quirk, Byram Lakes Elementary School teacher, and Mrs. Ginette Garrity, Byram Intermediate School five-grade teacher, were selected for the Governor’s Educator of the Year Award.

Mrs. Patricia Trentanelli, Byram Intermediate secretary, and Mrs. Sharan Finan, Byram Lakes paraprofessional, were selected for the Governor’s Educational Services Professional Award.

They were selected by a panel of parents, administrators, and co-workers for this year’s honor.

In making their selection, the panel identified Ms. Quirk and Mrs. Garrity for their excellence as educators who inspire and influence their students to learn and flourish.

The panel also identified Mrs. Trentanelli as an extraordinary leader in her profession who is involved with the students and staff on a daily basis, and Mrs. Finan as a paraprofessional who encourages her students to do their best and is always there to lend a helping hand.

They are collaborative educators and professionals who have developed positive relationships with their fellow staff members, students, administrators and parents, the panel said.

The Byram Township Board of Education will honor the four award winners at its May 26 meeting. It is open to the public and will start at 7 p.m.

Ms. Emily Quirk

Ms. Quirk is a third-grade resource teacher at the Byram Lakes School. She earned her bachelor of science and special education degree from Kutztown University in Bethlehem Pennsylvania.

Over the past few years, she initiated at the Byram Lakes School the Girls on the Run program, a nationwide, non-profit program that works to encourage the development of self-respect and healthy lifestyles in pre-teen girls through dynamic, interactive lessons as well as through running games, all of which culminates in a celebratory 5K run. In the past years, the team was able to coordinate local food drives along with a school wide collection for the local BARKS Animal Shelter.

Mrs. Ginette Garrity

Mrs. Garrity has been a fifth-grade teacher at the Byram Intermediate School for more than 20 years. She earned her bachelor of science in elementary education from Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pa.

In 2018, she created a place where authors could interact with students and make meaningful connections. Middle grade and young adult authors from all over the world were invited to create personalized videos all about their books on a “FlipGrid” page. Authors began creating short videos all about their books, provided writing tips, and even introduced their pets to kids. To date, over 130 different authors have promoted their own writing, as well as a love of reading and writing.

Mrs. Patricia Trentanelli

Mrs. Trentanelli has worked for the Byram Township School District for more than 23 years as a paraprofessional and secretary. Students and staff members know that Mrs. Trentanelli is always there to lend a helping hand and is the “go to person” of Byram Schools. When special programs or events are presented in the district, everyone knows that Mrs. Trentanelli played an integral part in setting them up and making them run smoothly.

Mrs. Sharan Finan

Mrs. Finan is a Paraprofessional at the Byram Lakes School. She has been a devoted employee for the Byram Township School District serving as a paraprofessional in many grade levels for over 10 years.

The students at the Byram Lakes School know when they need assistance with school work or just a kind smile and word of encouragement, Mrs. Finan is always there to help make it happen.