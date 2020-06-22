Byram officer receives harassing calls from man impersonating police

Byram. Over the course of several weeks beginning in May, a Byram Township Police Officer received several harassing phone calls from an individual who stated he was a police officer in a nearby town. An investigation ensued and it was discovered that the caller, Bryan H. Dezio of Netcong, N.J., was not a police officer. Dezio agreed to respond to the Byram Township police department, where he was arrested and charged with harassment. He was released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date.