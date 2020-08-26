Bridget Brady, who aims to be one of the first female Eagle Scouts, leads project to benefit SCARC

Bridget Brady of Byram, a Life Scout in Scouts BSA Troop 1150, is conducting her Eagle Scout service project for the benefit of SCARC, a local nonprofit organization that works to help people with developmental disabilities.

SCARC offers a range of services, including a daily program. But because of COVID-19, the daily program of SCARC’s group homes has been shut down.

To help SCARC through this difficulty, Bridget is creating “program boxes” for each of SCARC’s 24 group homes throughout Sussex County. The collection drives will be held at the following locations and times:

● Pope John High School in Sparta: Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

● C.O. Johnson Field in Byram: Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

● Sparta United Methodist Church: Aug. 30, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

● Our Lady of the Lake Church, Sparta: Aug. 30, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Bridget is collecting the following items: colored pencils, markers, crayons, coloring books (many like color by number), books (all reading levels and comics), craft supplies, model airplanes, trains, and cars, sports paraphernalia (NY and NJ Teams), sports equipment, sensory toys (stress balls, fidget spinners), soft toys (stuffed animals, books), video games, DVDs and CDs (children and adult shows/movies and music), T-shirts, and calendars.

Bridget aims to be one of the first girls in the 110-year history of the Boy Scouts of America to earn this prestigious rank, after girls were admitted to the program for the first time in February 2019. To earn this rank, a Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, serve their unit in a leadership position and plan, conduct,and execute a community service project.

Bridget is a lifelong resident of Byram Township and a rising Sophomore at Pope JohnXXIII Regional High School in Sparta, where she maintains a 4.5 GPA. In her time in Scouts BSA, Bridget has earned more than 50 merit badges, completed National Youth Leadership Training, attended the 2019 World Scout Jamboree and has been inducted into the Order of the Arrow (Scouting’s Honor Society), and has been elected the Vice Chief of Lore of Woapalanne Lodge Number 43. She’s also an active member of the Girl Scouts, and is a member of the Soccer and Robotics teams at Pope John High School.

Troop 1150 was chartered to Sparta United Methodist Church on Feb. 1, 2019. Troop 1150 currently has 30 scouts from Sparta and the surrounding communities. Bridget serves as the troop’s Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.