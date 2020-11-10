And the winners are...

Hamburg Borough Council, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Joyce N. Oehler (Republican) 997
WINNER: Richard Krasnomowitz (Republican) 901
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hamburg, one open seat):
WINNER: Virginia Jones 1,082
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: Robert Jones 991
WINNER: Tricia Schels 962
WINNER: David Dreifus 943
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):
WINNER: Brianne Perrotto-Zicarelli 1,045
Hamburg Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (two open seats):
WINNER: Francis Brunke 1,017
Franklin Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Joe Limon (Republican) 1,435
WINNER: John E. Postas (Republican) 1,370
Patricia N. Rowett (Democrat) 858
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Franklin, one open seat):
No petition filed in Franklin
Franklin Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: Kathleen Clohessey (Kids Come First) 1,618
WINNER: Shane Hrbek 1,273
WINNER: Wayne Bartron 1,219
Franklin Borough Board of Education, one-year unexpired term (one open seat):
No petition filed
Hardyston Township Council, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Brian J. Kaminski (Republican) 2,656
WINNER: Frank Cicerale (Republican) 2,645
Kristy Lavin (Democrat) 1,775
Edmund Jacobsen (Democrat) 1,512
Wallkill Valley Regional High School Board of Education, three-year term (Hardyston, one open seat):
WINNER: Debra L. Lukacsko 3,665
Hardyston Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: Susan Lucarelli 3,590
Lafayette Township Committee, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Alan R. Henderson (Republican) 1,044
WINNER: Gregory J. Corcoran (Republican) 960
Lafayette Township Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: Joshua Aikens 1,006
Lafayette Township Board of Education, two-year unexpired term (one open seat):
Ogdensburg Borough Common Council, three-year term (two open seats):
WINNER: Michael Nardini (Democrat) 712
WINNER: Alfonse A. De Meo 503
Write-in 102
Ogdensburg Borough Board of Education, three-year term (three open seats):
WINNER: Stacy Walsh 819
WINNER: Mary E. Donegan 814
WINNER: Toni L. Corban 772
Shall Lafayette Township allow up to 30 percent of the balance of the Lafayette Township Open Space, Recreation and Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund used each year for the development of open space properties?
WINNER: Yes 808
No 592
Should the Lafayette Township Board of Education reduce the number of seats on its board from nine to seven?
WINNER: Yes 928
No 446
COUNTY, STATE, FEDERAL
Sussex County Freeholder, three-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Herbert J. Yardley (Republican) 40,532
Robert J. Slockbower (Democrat) 27,386
U.S. House of Representatives, 5th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Josh Gottheimer (Democrat) 19,773 (Sussex County) 205,300 (districtwide)
Frank T. Pallotta (Republican) 28,280 (Sussex County) 167,840 (districtwide)
Louis A. Vellucci (American Values) 808 (Sussex County) 4,153 (districtwide)
U.S. House of Representatives, 11th Congressional District, two-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Mikie Sherrill (Democrat) 11,608 (Sussex County) 186,050 (districtwide)
Rosemary Becchi (Republican) 14,541 (Sussex County) 146,435 (districtwide)
U.S. Senate, six-year term (one open seat):
WINNER: Cory Booker (Democrat) 30,271 (Sussex County) 2,161,827 (statewide)
Rikin Mehta (Republican) 42,756 (Sussex County) 1,525,060 (statewide)
Madelyn R. Hoffman (Green) 1,336 (Sussex County) (31,146 statewide)
Veronica Fernandez (Of, By For!) 482 (Sussex County) (24,066 statewide)
Daniel Burke (Larouch Was Right) 196 (Sussex County) 8,891 (statewide)