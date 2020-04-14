Ambulance volunteers build patient barriers for the hospital

Glenwood. The Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps have been practicing their ingenuity for the benefit of the local hospital during the time of COVID-19. They shared on Facebook: "We are so excited that the 1st of 5 patient barriers was a success and donated to Newton Medical Center. This was our first one built and we are already in the works of improving it. This barrier will help professionals in the hospitals do many types of interventions for airway management. This will help keep virus particles limited to the wipeable plastic and the patient more so then without a barrier. With everything that's going on, we are still focused on providing professional, compassionate community care. Even while we have members visiting children for their birthdays, we still have an awesome team that is constantly staying on top of new trends with this pandemic.We have successfully built 2 more patient barriers and will be contacting 2 more local hospitals for delivery.We also outfitted our COVID-19 ambulance with a patient barrier for the entire stretcher. Thank you to the team for everything you do. Truly unmatched, for such a dedicated group of volunteers."