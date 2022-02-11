A romantic weekend awaits

Valentine’s crafts (for adults!)

Friday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

An elegant truffle box is as easy as cut, fold & paste! Plus a special treat to place inside to give to that special someone.

Address: Room 6 and 7, second floor, West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road West Milford, N.J.

Wine with a side of chocolate

Saturday, Sunday 12 - 5 p.m.

Treat your special someone to their favorite vintage, and while wining and chocolate eating, stroll through the woods and vineyard on Ventimiglia’s own trails.

Address: Ventimiglia Vineyard and Winery, 101 Layton Road Wantage, N.J.

Winter sunset stroll

Saturday, 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Some things are worth getting bundled up for, and extra-spectacular winter sunsets top the list. Join High Point’s naturalist for a two-mile walk over primarily easy terrain as the sun goes down and finish by moonlight. Dress warmly and wear sturdy boots. Click here to reserve your spot.

Address: High Point State Park, 1480 State Route 23 Sussex, N.J.

A wild Valentine

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wildlife educators from Lokai Rose explain the historic meaning of flowers & herbs. Kids makes their own flower crowns while parents try their hand at organic hand soap. Meanwhile, show the ambassador animals show love by cuddling, hugging or singing. Register at PassaicCountyRec.org

Address: Camp Hope, 1792 Union Valley Road West Milford, NJ

Want to see more great local events? Visit our online calendar at route94.com