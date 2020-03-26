Fifteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Sussex County

As of midnight on March 26, 2020 the Sussex County Division of Health (SCDOH) was notified of 15 additional cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

Names, addresses, and other personal identifying information of these residents cannot be released or shared with the community.

The Sussex County Division of Health is the lead agency for investigation of confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes contact tracing. During case investigation, the SCDOH determines which persons are close contacts, as defined by the New Jersey Department of Health, and makes the appropriate recommendations to those individuals.

If you have questions about COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 for information from the New Jersey Department of Health, or text NJCOVID to 898-211. You can also visit the Sussex County Division of Health COVID-19 web page, sussex.nj.us/covid19.

COVID-19 in Sussex County are as follows:

Female, 31, Newton.

Male, 59, Hopatcong Borough.

Female, 57, Lafayette Township.

Male, 41, Hopatcong Borough.

Female, 47, Hamburg Borough.

Female, 58, Sparta Township.

Male, 70, Newton.

Female, 22, Fredon Township.

Male, 44, Hopatcong Borough.

Female, 35, Hardyston Township.

Female, 32, Wantage Township.

Female, 62, Sparta Township.

Male, 33, Andover Borough.

Female, 59, Ogdensburg Borough.

Male, 41, Wantage Township.