Delaware River tolls increase

Milford. Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission toll hikes went into effect on Sunday, April 11.

The increase applies to all seven DRJTBC toll bridges that accept E-ZPass and cash toll payments, including Route 206, Route 1, Route 202, I-78, Route 22, and Routes 611/46/94, I-80.

The toll increase raises the Class 1 passenger vehicle toll from $1 to $1.25 for E-ZPass and from $1 to $3 for cash tolls. The surcharge for Class 1 vehicles with a bumper-hitch trailer has increased from $1 to $2.

The tolls for the Scudder Falls (I-295) Bridge has increased from $2.60 to $3 for cash tolls. E-ZPass tolls will not be affected for Scudder Falls.