Vernon sets public hearing on short-term rentals for Nov. 8

Vernon. The Vernon Township Council on Oct. 14 reintroduced its short-term rental ordinance clarifying the township’s definition of the term.

The measure passed, 4-0. Councilwoman Toni Cilli was absent.

The ordinance defines a short-term rental as a dwelling unit occupied by someone other than the property owner for a period of fewer than 30 consecutive days or fewer than 180 consecutive days in a calendar year. The previous draft of the ordinance didn’t specify 180 consecutive days and was voted down so that it could be amended.

A public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held at the council’s Nov. 8 meeting. Its Oct. 25 meeting was canceled.

The township’s chief financial officer, Donelle Bright, said on Sept. 27 that the ordinance is bringing in revenue and helping to stabilize taxes.

Council president Harry Shortway on Sept. 27 said the township uses the hotel occupancy tax to support open space and help pay for the replacement of turf fields at Maple Grange Park.