Upscale accents set this Royal Oaks house apart

Located in the lovely Royal Oaks section of Sparta, this four-bedroom colonial has flair and is situated on more than an acre of manicured property.

Custom details and upscale decorative accents sets this house apart. The two-story foyer leads to both formal living room and dining room. The open floor plan is complemented by detailed moldings, cathedral ceilings, and large windows.

The inviting family room has high ceilings and many windows, plus a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has everything you’ll need: center-island, granite counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets. From the kitchen, step outside to a large deck. Also on the main level, find a powder room and laundry room.

The impressive master bedroom suite has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and luxurious bath with double vanities. Three additional nice-sized and well-appointed bedrooms are included. A finished lower level offers space for a guestroom, media room, home office, or gym.

The interior is stunning, as is the private property outside. Call Dawn Corbo at Weichert Realtors for an appointment.