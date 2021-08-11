Updated Americana home with a Delaware River view

This immaculate three-bedroom, two-bath home is completely redone inside and out, yet maintains its original charm with hardwood floors throughout.

You will have spectacular views of the scenic Delaware River and proximity to town for shopping and dining, and a convenient commute to New York City via bus or train.

Lovers of the outdoors will also enjoy nearby hiking along with easy access to boating and swimming in the adjacent Delaware River.

This charming multi-story, two-plus-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home has a fenced-in English cottage garden-inspired landscape and features a bluestone patio/barbecue area for relaxing or entertaining.

This home boasts a large open concept dining and kitchen area with butcher-block countertops and a separate soapstone countertop island. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and gorgeous views of the river.

There is a convenient laundry/mud room. In addition, the property includes a detached multi-story garage perfect for a workshop, storage, and lawn and garden equipment. Also included are top of the line outdoor motion lights and a comprehensive home security system complete with HD, infrared motions cameras.