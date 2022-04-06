Unique, upscale and secluded home has scenic views

This contemporary raised ranch is nestled in Greenwood Hills on 1.85 private acres bordering Vandermark Creek and is steps from historic Milford Borough.

Enjoy scenic views from inside or from the outdoor decks. Listen to the babbling creek, watch the sun set, or entertain family and friends on the large covered deck.

Walk in and discover hardwood flooring, an open concept and a light-filled upper level. The sleek updated eat-in kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless appliances.

The living room features a stone-faced gas fireplace and oversized windows. The main level includes a spacious primary bedroom suite with custom dressing room.

The lower level bedroom suite has its own outdoor seating area and private entrance.

This home has central air, a whole house generator, and heated oversized garage.