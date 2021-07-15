Two homes for the price of one await in bucolic Wantage

When the ordinary won’t do, treat yourself to something extraordinary: two homes for the price of one at Four Brink Road in Wantage.

The main house features a spacious kitchen, dining room, laundry room, master bedroom, and full bathroom conveniently located on the first floor. An additional two baths are located upstairs. You get all this with a very inviting in-ground pool and beautiful grounds.

With just under two acres, you’ll have room to stretch out and relax. Unwind after a long day on your large front porch, or out back on the Trex Deck, and take in the beauty of your estate.

The second home features an open floor plan with living room, eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms, one bath, and laundry. Other amenities include central air and a two-car garage. It has its own heat and central air.

No matter which way you look, every window frames has a view of the grounds. The main home also features two types of heating systems.

If you’re ready to make a change, call Teri DeGroat at 973-827-8899 for an appointment.