This pristine home is move-in ready

More right into this fully updated and spacious bi-level. This pristine home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and more than a half-acre of land. Just about everything has been renovated within the past few years.

From the moment you set your sights on this stunner, you can’t help but be impressed. Pride of ownership is evident throughout the home, which has new windows, siding, doors, and roof, plus a whole lot more.

Beautiful gray-tone hardwood floors run throughout the main level. The home also features all-new baths and a spacious kitchen with island, granite, and stainless steel appliances.

It’s easy to entertain in this carefree home with its flowing layout. The kitchen is light and bright with easy access to the media/family room and formal dining room. Sliders lead out onto a spacious back deck with hot tub.

The master bedroom is your own luxurious retreat, complete with master bath featuring full tub and separate stall shower, all located on the main floor.

The lower level is your space to relax with a family room, utility room, laundry room, and powder room.

Other bonus features include a two-car attached garage and its great commuter location, with easy access to Routes 565 and 94.

This is the perfect home for your family, with abundant recreation just a short car ride away. Entertain friends or just sit back and unwind with your loved ones. Vernon is home to ski slopes, a water park, spas, golf courses, and so much more.

The best part is that 16 Hillsdale Drive is move-in ready. Pack your bags with confidence, knowing that everything has been done with you in mind.

Set up an appointment to see this one in person by contacting Christine Tremain at 973-729-2700.