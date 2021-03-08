This lakefront home feels like a retreat

This stunner of a home awaits in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon. If you’re in the market for a home that feels like a retreat, this charming lakefront is a must-see.

With three bedrooms and three full baths, you will have room to stretch out and relax. The updated kitchen is a chef’s dream, with awesome views serving as your inspiration. Spend cozy evenings in the living room, which has a beamed ceiling and fireplace.

A master bedroom addition includes a gorgeous master bath, including steam shower, tub, and double sinks. The wraparound deck will have you dreaming of the warm weather ahead.

Another bonus is the in-law suite in the basement, complete with a beautiful kitchen and bath, plus a walk leading to a flat lot on the lake with a patio and two-tiered deck.

You get all of this plus a one-car garage and setting on a corner lot. The property is just a little over three quarters of an acre. There are ample opportunities for recreation just steps away. The house comes with access to a playground, tennis courts, and clubhouse, all included in your lake dues.

There’s still time to treat your family to an idyllic summer. Call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 for more information.