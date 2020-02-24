T.J.'s Pizzeria to host 'Remember Their Smiles'

Franklin. TJ’s Pizzeria will host “Remember Their Smiles” from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the pizzeria. Originally, to support families and friends to gather and remember together those they have lost with a celebration of their life, these events have grown to welcome and include anyone interested in supporting addiction recovery. All the proceeds will go to the Sussex County CLEAR Program. During the entire month of March, 2020, TJ’s will continue the fundraiser for CLEAR, the Sussex County Community Law Enforcement Addiction Recovery program.