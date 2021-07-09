Sweet Twins Candy to hold ribbon-cutting on Saturday

Yadira Fernandez handles a candy route in New York City with more than 20 customers. She decided the concept would work in Highland Lakes as an in-store business.

Sweet Twins Candy and Varieties at 188 Breakneck Road is named for Fernandez’s twin daughters, Melissa and Melani. She will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the shop on Saturday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m. There will be a free raffle for a customized gift set.

Sweet Twins opened in May. It offers an impressive variety of candies and doubles as a convenience store, stocking household items, pet supplies, partyware, toys, Mamita’s ice cream, and specialty items from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico.

The Fernandez family immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic and settled in Manhattan before deciding to move to the country. “It’s a culture shock living in Highland Lakes,” said Melissa Fernandez. “We love it here, and everyone has been so welcoming.”

To reciprocate, Fernandez and family aim to please every customer, especially the kids. “We have an open page request,” Fernandez said.