Surround yourself with mountain views

This magnificent colonial with four-bedrooms has more than 4,800 square feet of living space. The high ceilings, recessed lighting, and thermal doors are just a few of the updates here.

The new interior can be customized by the builder — choose your flooring and paint colors. Mountain views visible through new windows surround this house.

Adjoining bedrooms have a convenient Jack & Jill bathroom. The master and another spacious bedroom each have a full bath.

Upstairs on the third floor is a media room with a wet bar. There’s no problem entertaining with the open floor plan at this house.

Step outside to enjoy the privacy on the deck or in the backyard. A heated garage with 14-foot ceilings is a bonus.

The house is close to commuter routes, skiing, hiking, and summer fun. Call George Perrone at Century 21 Geba Realty to see this property.