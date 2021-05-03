Summer’s coming: Your pool paradise awaits

Don’t waste another minute living somewhere other than the home of your dreams. Four Glenview Lane will take your breathe away and steal your heart.

You’ll have 1.79 acres of land, four bedrooms, and two-and-a-half baths. Step right in and take note of the stunning details, from the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the great room, to the kitchen’s granite center island. This home located in a quiet cul de sac offers luxury and attention to detail.

Among the amenities are a formal living and dining room complete with fireplace and French doors. Imagine working from home in the first-floor den, which also has a fireplace.

The master bath with whirlpool tub and stall shower has everything you need to unwind.

The free-form heated gunite pool with whirlpool and separate pool house make for a swimming paradise A custom deck overlooks this fabulous pool area.

This home has central air conditioning. Walk-in closets and a storage room over the garage offer ample space for tucking away your extras. The laundry is conveniently located on the first floor.

If you are ready to make a change, call Pam Willard for an appointment at 973-729-7141.