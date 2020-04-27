Stunning six-bedroom colonial has room to spare

Welcome home to wonderful! A truly one-of-a kind house in Lafayette has everything you need to love coming home.

This custom-built, six-bedroom colonial has four full baths, hardwood floors, and a separate ground-level entrance to the in-law suite. There is room to spare in this stunning home, set on two-and-a-half acres of land.

Discriminating buyers will appreciate the double-door entry leading to a foyer and, beyond, the formal living room, and dining room. Ceramic tile floors lead to a large country kitchen.

A family room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and parquet floors is the perfect place to stretch out and kick back with your loved ones. Enjoy the scenic country views from the inviting, oversized 12-by-40-foot deck, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

You will have all the storage you need, with plenty of closets, a partially finished basement, and an attached garage. There is also a separate detached garage along with a poured concrete wine cellar.

The house has an office that can be used as a bedroom. The in-law suite includes the sixth bedroom. Everything is located on approximately two and a half acres.

The septic system is designed for a four-bedroom home. A new system will be installed before the sale, when the buyer may opt for a six-bedroom capacity.

An adjacent lot with 12.04 acres is also available. The owner is asking $220,000; together with home, that adds up to almost 15 acres.

If you're ready to make a change, call John Nuss for an appointment at 973-823-1900.