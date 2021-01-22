Sparta renews contract with health consultant

Sparta. The Sparta Township Council agreed to renew its contract with Steven Levinson of Assurance Consulting Associates for another year, up to $21,600, to serve as the township’s health consultant.

Township manager William Close said Levinson has coordinated all the programs and services to make sure township residents are provided with services from all Sussex County programs. He also handles the township’s Covid-19 response.

“Mr. Levinson is worth his weight in gold because he makes sure we receive our services from the county for our residents,” Councilwoman Molly Whilesmith said.

Mayor Christine Quinn said she has great respect for Levinson and the work he’s done for the township staff and residents. He’s looked through all the monthly reports, helps officials decipher the information the council receives, and gives them sound advice.

“He is a well-versed and highly respected professional in the field for over three decades,” Quinn said. “He has relationships and knowledge far beyond anyone who works within the township.

Councilman Josh Hertzberg said county health services have increased tremendously in Sparta, and Levinson has been a big part of that.

“He is helping the township of Sparta keep our county accountable and making sure the township receives the services it needs from the county,” Whilesmith said.