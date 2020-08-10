Sparta attorney recognized as Rising Star Super Lawyer

Sparta. Kelly M. Stoll, a senior associate at Askin & Hooker, was listed by Super Lawyers as a 2020 Rising Star. Super Lawyers rates outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained high-degrees of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. “It is an honor to be recognized as a Rising Star by SuperLawyers,” says Stoll. “I take great pride in the work I am doing at Askin & Hooker for our clients, and to receive this type of commendation is exciting.” Before joining Askin & Hooker, Stoll concentrated her practice in all aspects of plaintiff’s personal injury cases and specialized in medical malpractice cases, auto accidents, and slip and fall cases. She has spent her career litigating cases throughout New Jersey on behalf of injured plaintiffs and tried numerous cases to verdict, ranging from the smallest auto accident to complex, multi-million dollar medical malpractice cases. “We are proud of the work Kelly has done at our firm,” said partner Bill Askin. He continues, “It is a well-deserved recognition for Kelly.”