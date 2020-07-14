x
Shiplap walls give this spacious Alpine home a designer look

Sparta. Other features include vaulted ceilings, fireplace, skylights, and hardwood floors.

Sparta, NJ /
14 Jul 2020 | 05:07
The peaceful Alpine section of private Lake Mohawk has a new listing with this updated four-bedroom colonial. Located on a level lot with a fenced-in yard, there is a lot to offer here both inside and out.

Find spacious and stylish rooms with hardwood floors and shiplap-style walls that give the whole home a designer look. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a unique concrete-topped center-island.

Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the family room that also has skylights and sliders to rear deck. The fireplace adds a cozy touch.

A guest bedroom on the main floor and a den/office makes working from home easy. Additional bedrooms including the master suite are all nicely appointed.

All three baths are updated with new tile, fixtures, and hardware. A finished basement is a bonus, offering storage as well a recreation room.

The large deck will accommodate family and friends easily. A shed and a garage is a bonus here in this move-in ready house. Call Marc and Christine Tremain of Team Tremain at Weichert Realtors for more information.

Essential information:
Address: 117 Summit Road, Sparta Township
Cost: $399,000
Taxes: $9,998
Listing agents: Marc and Christine Tremain of Team Tremain, Weichert Realtors, 92 Woodport Road, Sparta
Office: 973-729-2700
Cell: 845-742-6647