Shiplap walls give this spacious Alpine home a designer look

The peaceful Alpine section of private Lake Mohawk has a new listing with this updated four-bedroom colonial. Located on a level lot with a fenced-in yard, there is a lot to offer here both inside and out.

Find spacious and stylish rooms with hardwood floors and shiplap-style walls that give the whole home a designer look. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and a unique concrete-topped center-island.

Enjoy vaulted ceilings in the family room that also has skylights and sliders to rear deck. The fireplace adds a cozy touch.

A guest bedroom on the main floor and a den/office makes working from home easy. Additional bedrooms including the master suite are all nicely appointed.

All three baths are updated with new tile, fixtures, and hardware. A finished basement is a bonus, offering storage as well a recreation room.

The large deck will accommodate family and friends easily. A shed and a garage is a bonus here in this move-in ready house. Call Marc and Christine Tremain of Team Tremain at Weichert Realtors for more information.