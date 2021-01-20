x
Saltbox with lake access and land

Milford. This three-bedroom home has a vaulted ceiling, French doors, and pellet stove.

20 Jan 2021 | 11:43
Bring your kayak or canoe to this three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home situated on a wooded acre with rights to a 120-acre glacier lake. A long driveway leads to this move-in ready home.

You will have an open floor plan with a huge living room that features a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace with a pellet stove. Open the French doors and step out onto an extensive deck to enjoy the natural surroundings. The master bedroom is on the main floor.

This home features a loft area and a full lower level with a family room, bathroom and utility room. There are three different sources of heat: electric, propane, and the pellet stove. You will also find an attached one-car garage.

The roof is only a few years old, and the septic was replaced just two years ago.

The property is in a good school district with low taxes, close to the interstate for easy commuting and convenient to the borough of Milford.

Essential information:
Price: $189,000
Total square feet: 1,352
Total acres: 1.0
Year built: 1985
Total taxes: $3,132.05
Listing agent: Sandra Soesman, Realty Executives Exceptional Milford
Office phone: 570-296-5800
Mobile: 914-443-0436
Toll free: 800-458-4855
Email: sandrasoesman@realtyexecutives.com