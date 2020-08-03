Roomy house on five acres makes entertaining a breeze

This immaculate colonial on five-plus acres is located on a cul de sac in Wantage. Make yourself at home in this tranquil setting with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, and so much more.

A master bedroom suite gets prime location on the first floor and includes a separate stall shower. Pack your bags and move right into this worry-free home with its all-new appliances, including refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.

Rooms are generously sized, and an open flow plan allows you to easily navigate the home. A commodious home office and sitting room provide all the additional space and privacy you need.

The family room includes a stone hearth and wood-burning fireplace. Sliding doors lead to the deck and patio. The fenced-in, park-like backyard makes entertaining a breeze. You will be surrounded by woodlands is this relaxing, shady retreat.

The outer building, with 14 by 28 square feet of space plus loft storage, is perfectly suited for a workshop. A full-sized attic offers plenty more storage space. There’s also a two-car attached garage and plenty of parking.

A meter terminal has been installed and prewired with back feed cutoff, and is ready to go for whole-house generator connection.

There is nothing to do but move in and enjoy a quiet life in the country. If you’re ready to make a change, call Christine Keller at 201-410-1820 for an appointment to see this fabulous home.