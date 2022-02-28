Ridgefield Commons Townhome offers worry-free living

Just listed! Why rent when you can own? If you’ve been dreaming of finally getting into your own home, the time is now.

This lovely multifloor townhouse in the Ridgefield Commons section of Hardyston Township is a steal.

Enjoy living worry free and take advantage of life in this nice community. Your fees include maintenance of the common areas, exterior and snow removal, and trash collection.

Gleaming hardwood floors make for a very great first impression and you will be amazed at the flow of this home. This unit has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

The townhouse has great flow — it’s light and bright with a pleasant foyer and dining room. The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. A powder room is located on the first floor.

The bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and full bath with stall shower and tub.

There’s also a laundry room, office, utility room for your convenience. This home has lots of space for both living and storage.

A one-car attached garage, central air conditioning, and natural gas heat are among the amenities here, plus the chance to put your snow shovel to bed permanently.

Commuters will enjoy easy access to Route 94.

To find out more call Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 for an appointment.