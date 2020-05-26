Professional landscaping gives Panther Valley home real curb appeal

This beautiful Panther Valley home is an updated Colonial with three bedrooms and two-and-a half baths. It has immediate curb appeal, with professional landscaping and a charming front entrance.

Step inside to a comfortable floor plan and bright, sophisticated interior. The eat-in kitchen is new with light cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a granite counter.

Two fireplaces and cathedral ceilings add to the décor. A home office or den works well in this home.

Move-in ready features include updated bathrooms. An unfinished basement offers many possibilities. And a two-car garage provides abundant storage space.

Enjoy a club house and pool, both part of Panther Valley amenities. Allamuchy Township is a lovely, peaceful area with easy access to commuter routes.

Call Dan Corrigan at RE/MAX Platinum Group for an appointment.