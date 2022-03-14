Private colonial is set in a gorgeous neighborhood

An immaculate colonial awaits you in the desirable High Ridge Estates. This home has an open floor plan, abundant natural light, and gleaming hardwood floors, along with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Its picturesque 1.91-acre setting is located in a gorgeous neighborhood.

The large country kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus a separate dining area with sliders leading to the back deck. Bask in the sunshine at breakfast while enjoying stunning views.

There is a formal dining room. The family room has a stone fireplace and a flowing floor plan that opens to the living room.

An enormous, luxurious master bedroom suite includes a jetted tub. The finished basement is perfect for a game room or additional rec space.

A back deck is perfect for lounging or entertaining outside. The meticulous lawn and gardens and enormous parklike backyard are all very private.

Other bonus features include the two-car attached garage plus additional parking in the detached garage, mountain views, storage shed, and central air.

There’s nothing to do but pack your bags and move in. Call Kelly Mitchell at 973-764-2400 for more information.