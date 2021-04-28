Nursing home grand opening ‘a joyous occasion for us all’

A 70-bed nursing home that includes 50 units of assisted living apartments has just opened in Westfall Township.

People from the community gathered for the April 17 ribbon cutting at the Delaware Valley Senior Health Center, where they heard speeches from dignitaries and enjoyed a buffet that included a range of delicious dishes, from stuffed shrimp to Virginia-style pizza, along with wine and beer.

“This project will provide about 125 new jobs, a major new tax source for the school, township and county,” said Mike Sullivan, executive director of the Pike County Economic Development Authority. “It has already been a major investment in Pike County and will feature a good deal of hyper-local spending at Pike County’s businesses and suppliers. It is a joyous occasion for us all.”

Pike County Commissioner Ronald R. Schmalzle stressed the great value of having the facility in the area. He said he has “vowed continued availability to help in any way possible to ensure the success of this much-needed facility.”

The Delaware Valley Senior Health Center is located on Rivers Edge Drive, which pops up after the entrance to Home Depot off of Reuben Bell Drive in Westfall.

Mike Kelly and Susan Keefer, the owners of Senior Health Care Solutions, have waited more than four years for their facility’s grand opening.

When Sullivan cut the ribbon, everyone cheered.