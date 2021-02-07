Mohawk House thanks vaccination site volunteers with warm meals

Through its partnership with Nielsen Automotive, Mohawk House delivered forty warm lunches to volunteers working Sussex County Fairgrounds’ Covid vaccination site on Thursday, January 28.

“Everybody was delighted,” said fairgrounds manager Michael Richards. “It was one of the first days of this cold stretch we’re in right now, and a lot of the posts for prescreening are outside, so people are cold. It was a nice, warm meal.”

Each volunteer received a freshly made lunch from Mohawk House featuring master butcher Pat LaFrieda’s meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

“They’re a great group of people,” said Mohawk House owner Steve Scro, who plans to continue providing lunch to the volunteers at least once a month. “It’s the little things that make a difference in life...nothing says ‘thank you’ like a homecooked meal.”

About 80% of those who work at the vaccination site donate their time: doctors, nurses, community emergency response team members, Medical Reserve Corps members.

And thanks to them, the Sussex County Fairgrounds vaccination clinic is one of the most well-oiled operations in New Jersey.

“We’ve been told from the state of New Jersey that our vaccination site here in Sussex County is running better than most in the state,” said Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada, whose office oversees the site’s safety and security.

“I continue to thank the volunteers — I can’t thank them enough. We’re a small county, we don’t have the resources that other counties may have, so we really depend on the volunteers,” said Strada. “If we didn’t have the volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to run the site. That’s how important they are.”