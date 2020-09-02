x
Modern three-bedroom ranch on Raymondskill Creek

Milford. This spacious house on nearly 3.5 acres comes with its own private swimming hole and streamside fire pit.

Milford PA /
02 Sep 2020 | 12:07
This totally renovated ranch is situated on a one-of-a-kind property with nearly 3.5 acres, a private swimming hole, and a streamside fire pit. It features three bedrooms and two baths with a completely new interior including finished hardwood floors.

The high-end gourmet kitchen has a 10-foot granite island, stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and custom light fixtures. The kitchen is open to the living room with a brick-faced wood burning fireplace. You will also find glass sliders to the outdoor deck for entertaining guests or relaxing with nature.

The spacious master bedroom has a brand new en suite bath with tile shower, and the second full bath is also brand new.

You will find a full basement with a laundry area, giving you an opportunity to customize the space to fit your needs. In addition, this home has a new roof, new siding, and a new paved driveway and new landscaping, including a path to the stream and a fire pit, big enough for the family to enjoy.

A plus: the property is not inside a community, so there are no dues to pay.

Essential information:
Price: $399,000
Total square feet: 2,304
Total acres: 3.45
Total taxes: $3,628.38
Listing agent: Lisa McAteer, McAteer & Will Estates, Keller Williams Real Estate, 500 West Hartford Street, Milford
Office: 570-296-6400
Cell: 973-903-6936
Web: McAteerWillEstates.com
Email: lisamcateer@kw.com