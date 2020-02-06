Michael Carr joins BHHS Franklin office

Susan Greaves, broker-manager of BHHS Gross & Jansen Realtors in Franklin, is happy to announce Michael Carr has joined the office.

Carr was raised in Bergen County but has lived in Sussex County for the past 33 years. After a 27-year law enforcement career, Michael obtained a license as a mortgage loan originator in New Jersey. As a loan officer for the last 3 years, Michael has worked with real estate agents and brokers in helping their clients secure the right mortgage financing for their property.

Carr wanted to increase his knowledge and skills and decided to earn a real estate sales associate license as well. Licensed in New Jersey, he will focus on residential, commercial, and mix-used properties for both buyers and sellers. He earned his master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Susan Greaves stated,

“Michael is detail oriented and committed to providing his real estate clients a personal buying or selling experience," Greaves said. "We are very proud and excited to have Michael join our team.”

Michael Carr can be reached directly at (973) 229-2887