Lake Hopatcong home is set on 100 feet of shoreline

Find lake views everywhere in this special Lake Hopatcong home, which is set on 100 feet of shoreline.

Enjoy all the perks of lakefront living. Four bedrooms and three baths will easily accommodate your family and friends. A one-bedroom cottage on the property is a total bonus.

The white kitchen is outfitted with high-quality appliances and plenty of cabinets complimented by wood flooring. Contemporary and custom details add style to the overall décor of this home.

An open floor plan with different levels and large windows offers a light and airy atmosphere. The spacious living room and three-season room optimize spectacular lake views.

The outside offers many amenities: dock, deck, gazebo, shed, and boathouse. Upgrades include a new paved driveway, air conditioning, and a well pump. This unique house is move-in ready.

