Jump-start your adventures at this stunning lakefront home

Looking to make your summer dreams a reality?

Why wait for summer? This is your chance to enjoy a prime location on the main lake with its views and fantastic amenities all year round.

Everything you have been looking for to make your life magical is found at 2202 Lakeside Drive West. With the lake serving as the backdrop, imagine the delightful entertainments you can host here. A large sprawling deck is the perfect place for relaxing with loved ones. Inside, enjoy lovely views, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and sliders to the deck. Other features meant to dazzle include three skylights, a super great room that more than lives up to its name, with views from every window, and four-season activities.

Redecorate this home to your own taste and enjoy life on the main lake with access to the clubhouse, boating, five lakes, seven beaches, a ball field, basketball, and so much more within a short drive away. This home is the perfect place to jump-start your adventures with skiing at nearby Mountain Creek, a water park, Warwick Valley wineries, breweries and distilleries, and Crystal Springs Resort, just minutes away.

If you have been in search of the perfect home on the lake, this is it. A walkway takes you right down to the water's edge. With over a half-acre of land, two bedrooms, and a loft, this home will more than meet your needs.

Contact Teri DeGroat for more information and get ready to really love your life. Call 973-827-8899, and find out how you can make this home yours.