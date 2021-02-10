x
House and land offer great investment opportunity

Milford. This four-bedroom colonial-style cabin comes with 72 acres of woods and offers more than 2,300 square feet of living space.

Milford /
10 Feb 2021 | 12:00
Imagine owning a very private 72 acres of wooded property with your own pond and a two-story home.

The house and the property are not in a community, so there are no dues to pay. It needs a bit of TLC, but it offers perfect investment opportunity with lots of potential for a vacation or year-round residence.

Inside, you will find wood paneling and you’ll have more than 2,300 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor. There is an eat-in windowed kitchen with an electric oven/range and refrigerator.

This colonial-style cabin also has a living room and a loft area. There is an outdoor shed for storage.

With low taxes, the location is only a short ride to historic Milford borough.

Essential information:
Price: $399,000
Total square feet: 2,340
Total acres: 71.81
Total taxes: $2,945.68
Year built: 1955
Listing agent: Cynthia Coston, Davis R. Chant Realtors
Phone: 570-296-7717
Web: milfordchant.com
Email: milford@chantre.com