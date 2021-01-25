Home on private cul de sac offers mountain views

Bring your checkbook — an exceptional home in an exceptional location has your name on it. There is more than enough room to roam in this sprawling four-bedroom, three-and-a-half property.

Twelve East Gate Drive is located in the valley, close to schools and shopping with to-die-for views of the slopes and mountains. This home is on a private cul-de-sac and has a wide expanse of lawn, set on just under an acre of land.

A beautiful foyer makes a great first impression. Hardwood floors run throughout this colonial-style home. Take note of the beautiful family room with fireplace, windows that admit an abundance of natural light, and exceptional views.

There is a large eat-in-kitchen with granite counter top, center island, and sliders to a large deck. All appliances will remain in this freshly painted home with its exceptional renovated master bathroom.

There’s ample bonus space with a two-car attached garage for even more storage. A full bath in the basement, with more storage there, allows plenty of options to meet your needs. Other highlights include an underground sprinkler system and underground dog fence.

There’s nothing to do here but pack your bags and make yourself at home. If you are ready to make a change, call Teri DeGroat at 973-222-0532 for an appointment.