Five-bedroom in Byram Cove includes many luxurious touches

A touch of the extraordinary awaits in this stunning home located in Byram Cove, a desirable section of Lake Hopatcong.

Take in the breathtaking views from every room of this newly renovated custom lake-style home. You will find hardwood floors, new carpeting, and luxury vinyl throughout.

The first-floor master suite includes a wood-burning fireplace, California closets, an SPA/environmental chamber, whirlpool tub, and stall/ bench seat shower.

There are five generously sized bedrooms, plus four and one-half baths, so you can bring your family and even your extended family.

A large custom kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, high-end black granite, a wine fridge — and beautiful views.

Step down into your walkout basement with your own custom bar and sauna, plus potential in-law suite with full bath and a second kitchen.

Walk out onto your brand-new deck, then a few more steps to your four-boat dock and jump on in. Don’t feel like swimming? Walk over to the tennis courts at the end of your driveway. This home truly has it all.

If you’re ready to live to your fullest potential, this is a great choice in a home, with summer right around the corner. Call Dana Billups to discover the beauty of this property firsthand.