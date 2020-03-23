First Hope branch closures and hours open

First Hope Bank continues to monitor the rapidly changing circumstances related to the Coronavirus. The Bank is taking precautions and making necessary adjustments in everyday operations and interactions, to safeguard both customers and employees during this time. We continue to strive to remain open and apologize for any inconvenience these changes may cause.

Out of an abundance of caution, and to assist with social distancing efforts:

Effective Monday, March 23rd the following branch lobbies and drive thrus will be closed:

· Hope

· Great Meadows

· Andover

All branch ATMs will remain fully operational.

Our remaining branches are open for drive thru transactions:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon.

· Blairstown

· Hackettstown

· Sparta

Lobbies open by appointment only:

Blairstown

Address: 201 Route 94, Columbia, NJ 07832

Phone: 908-459-4121, Ext. 7703

Hackettstown

Address: 41 Route 46, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Phone: 908-459-4121 x7704

Sparta

Address: 220 Woodport Road, Sparta, NJ 07871

Phone: 908-459-4121 x7705

Customers can always bank 24/7 using Online Banking and Mobile Banking - available for both personal and business customers.

Customers who need to conduct a transaction that requires access to our lobby, such as accessing a safe deposit box or opening a new account, can request an appointment by contacting an open branch referenced above.