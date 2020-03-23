Fine dining - to go

The Mohawk House has long been a mainstay of Spartans and visitors as a reliable source of entertainment, upscale bar and dining. But with Covid-19 changing the way of life for Spartans, Steve Scro, owner of The Mohawk House, decided to do all he can to maintain the sense of community.

Scro is offering the purchase of fresh meat from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveryors, sold on the premises of The Mohawk House "for as long as needed," said Scro. Available to the public are sweet and hot Italian sausage, Alen's Grade A chicken cutlets, Creekstone Farms Prime 16 oz. rib-eye steaks, and an all natural ground beef blend. To ensure social distancing, Scro suggests calling ahead so orders can be delivered curbside, from noon to 8 p.m..

"People have always been able to rely of The Mohawk House, and they still can rely on us, even now, even during this time."

Beyond offering Pat LaFrieda Meats, The Mohawk House has maintained a fully functioning kitchen, offering their regular menu for take-out, served safely curbside.

Head Chef Joseph San Falippo said, "If there is a menu favorite that a guest would like to have, we are very happy to prepare it, wrap it and deliver it curbside."

In addition to their full menu, San Falippo said they also offer stocks, sauce, soups. "People can order whatever they want as they usually do," he said. "We are fully functioning."

While the world is still dealing with Covid-19 and social restrictions, Scro is looking ahead to the days when restrictions are lifted and business can resume as normal.

"No matter how long this lasts, we're in it for the long haul," Scro said. "We just really want to make the lives of our patrons easier, happier and a little more normal."

The Mohawk House, 1 Mohawk Ave. in Sparta, is available from noon to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 973-459-8144.

--